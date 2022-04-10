17-year-old raped by teacher in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 9

A 17-year-old student of Millerganj here was raped by her teacher.

The Police Division 6 yesterday registered a case against the accused, Dinesh Kumar, of Jawahar Nagar, Amritsar.

The complainant told the police that she was pursuing civil engineering from a school near Dholewal last year where the accused was her teacher. He had taken her mobile number and started chatting with her.

“Several times the accused took me to some hotel where he raped me. He also threatened me of dire consequences if I tell anybody about the matter, “ the complainant alleged.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurjit Singh said raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.