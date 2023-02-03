17-yr-old boy dies of drug overdose, four booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 2

A 17-year-old boy allegedly died due to drug overdose at Pamal village in Dakha.

On the complaint of the victim’s family, a case of culpable homicide was registered against four persons, including the deceased’s friend and drug supplier. They have been identified as Sukhraj Singh of Pamal, Darshna Kaur, Karamjit Kaur, and Buta Singh all residents of Kul Gehna village.

Balwinder Singh, deceased’s father, told the police that yesterday his son Shanvir along with his friend Sukhraj had gone somewhere but he didn’t return. When he called Sukhraj, initially he did not reveal anything but when he was strictly asked, he (Sukhraj) revealed about the death of Shanvir due to drug overdose.

“Sukhraj they used to take drugs. Yesterday, they had gone to meet Buta Singh for buying the same. Buta took them to meet Darshna who further took us to the place of Karamjit Kaur who provided them drugs (chitta) by taking Rs 800. Sukhraj then administrated an injection of ‘chitta’ to my son due to which he died at Aliwal village,” said deceased’s father. Balwinder has demanded strict action against the suspects.