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Home / Ludhiana / 1,700 cameras to keep watch as Ludhiana gears up for I-Day

1,700 cameras to keep watch as Ludhiana gears up for I-Day

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:50 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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DC Himanshu Jain reviews the arrangements being made for the Independence Day function in Ludhiana. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
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With Independence Day celebrations around the corner, the Police Commissionerate, Ludhiana, has made adequate security arrangements. Apart from physical presence of police personnel at almost every nook and corner of the industrial town, this time 1,700 high-definition cameras will keep a tab on anti-social and anti-national elements.

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Recently, Kaustabh Sharma, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Security, Punjab, had visited Ludhiana to evaluate and bolster security arrangements across the district. Accompanied by Swapan Sharma, Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, along with senior officers of the police commissionerate, the ADGP led a series of strategic inspections and high-level review meetings to ensure foolproof security protocols for the grand state event.

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The Commissioner said that Ludhiana police would install high-tech nakas at the entry and exit points of the city. He added that the police had already made a security plan, and adequate security arrangements are in place to keep a tab over anti-social and anti-national elements.

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“Comprehensive security measures are in place at the PAU venue, where Independence Day function is scheduled to be organized, and other key entry points, to ensure that the celebrations are peaceful,” asserted Sharma.

A senior police official said the Ludhiana police had a web of over 1,700 high-definition cameras, which are helping the police in digital patrolling in the city. “Police personnel sitting at the Integrated Command and Control Centre have been keeping an eye over the movement of vehicles and people. If cops monitoring the cameras suspect any vehicle or person, the nearby PCR and police station team will be informed immediately to conduct the necessary investigation,” added a police official.

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Sources said police officials in plain clothes would also roam in public places, such as the bus stand, railway station and crowded markets to keep a check on suspicious individuals.

Meanwhile, the Ludhiana police have also been raising awareness through their social media platforms like Facebook, X and Instagram, urging people to stay alert and inform the police if they notice any suspicious persons or unclaimed objects.

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