175 candidates in fray in Ludhiana, symbols allotted

Ludhiana, February 5

A total of 175 candidates are left in the fray in Ludhiana district for contesting the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections from 14 constituencies of the district. Yesterday was the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers, after which election symbols were allotted to the candidates.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said today that the maximum number of candidates contesting from a single constituency would be in Sahnewal, from where 19 candidates would be contesting the Vidhan Sabha elections, followed by 18 in Payal, 17 in Ludhiana (South), 15 in Atam Nagar, 14 each in Ludhiana (East) and Samrala, 11 in Gill, 10 each in Khanna, Ludhiana (North), Dakha, Raikot and Jagraon, nine in Ludhiana (Central) and eight candidates would be contesting from the Ludhiana (West) segment.

In the Khanna constituency, election symbols allotted to candidates. Hand symbol has been allotted to Gurkirat Singh of Indian National Congress (INC), lotus to Gurpreet Singh from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), scales to Jasdeep Kaur from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), broom to Tarunpreet Singh Sond from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), handcart to Sukhmit Singh from the Punjab Kisan Dal, spade and stoker to Karnail Singh Ikolaha from the Revolutionary Socialist Party, bucket to Parmjeet Singh Rinka from the SAD (Amritsar), cot to Sukhwant Singh Tillu as Independent, gift pack to Parmjeet Walia (Independent) and bat to Raj Kumar as Independent.

In Samrala, broom symbol was allotted to Jagtar Singh Diyalpura from AAP, scales to Paramjit Singh Dhillon from the SAD, lotus to Ranjit Singh Gahlewal from the BJP, hand to Rupinder Singh Raja Gill from the INC, bicycle to Dr Sohan Lal Blaggan from the Samajwadi Party (SP), gas cylinder to Major Singh from the Bharatiya Jan Jagriti Party, road roller to Rajinder Sharma from the Apna Sangharsh Kisani Ekta Party, cane farmer to Varinder Singh Sekhon from the SAD (A), helicopter to Amrik Singh Dhillon (Independent), petrol pump to Avneet Singh Bagli Kalan (Independent), bat to Sandeep Singh (Independent), computer to Kamaljit Kaur (Independent), cot to Balbir Singh Rajewal (Independent) and air conditioner to Labh Singh (Independent).

In the Sahnewal segment, broom was allotted to Hardeep Singh Mundian (AAP), scales to Sharanjit Singh (SAD), hand to Vikram Singh Bajwa (INC), binoculars to Amritpal Singh Chhandran from the SAD (A), chakki to Inder Dev Pandey from the Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party, telephone to Harpreet Singh Garcha from the SAD (Sanyukt), arrow to Gurcharan Singh Rajput from the Janata Dal (United), truck to Gurdeep Singh Kahlon from the Nationalist Justice Party, letterbox to Gurmeet Singh Mundian from the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), schoolbag to Dalbir Singh form the Peoples Party of India (Democratic), bicycle to Deepak Dhir (SP), tiller to Lakhwinder Singh (Aam Lok Party United), lady’s purse to Surinder Pal Kaur (Independent), dish antenna to Harjeet Singh (Independent), gas stove to Budh Singh (Independent), saw to Bhola Singh (Independent), pot to Malwinder Singh Guron (Independent), computer to Major Singh (Independent) and rubber stamp to Mohan Singh (Independent).

In Ludhiana East, hand symbol was allotted to Sanjeev Talwar (INC), lotus to Jagmohan Sharma (BJP), broom to Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) from AAP, scales to Ranjit Singh Dhillon (SAD), truck to Sat Narayan Sah (Nationalist Justice Party), bicycle to Suresh Singh (SP), letterbox to Gurjodh Singh Gill (LIP), bucket to Jaswant Singh from SAD (A), schoolbag to Jatinder Singh from the Peoples Party of India (Democratic), tiller to Narinder Pal Sidhu (Aam Lok Party United), chakki to Pardeep Singh Dhawan (Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party), diamond to Davinder Singh Billa (Independent), table to Raman Kumar Jagdamba (Independent) and cot to Rajinder Singh (Independent).

In Ludhiana South, hand symbol was allotted to Ishwarjot Singh Cheema (INC), lotus to Satinder Pal Singh Tajpuri (BJP), scales to Jathedar Hira Singh Gabria (SAD), broom to Rajinder Pal Kaur (AAP), bicycle to Sundar Lal (SP), pressure cooker to Sumit Kumar (Right to Recall), chakki to Chail Singh Dhiman (Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party), ship to Darshan Singh from the SAD (A), tiller to Dr Devinder Singh Gill (Aam Lok Party United), truck to Paramjit Singh (Nationalist Justice Party), schoolbag to Baljit Singh from the Peoples Party of India (Democratic), letterbox to Balvinder Singh Bains (LIP), cot to Avtar Singh (Independent), brush to Sanjay Kumar (Independent), binoculars to Surinder Sharma (Independent), batsman to Jasvir Singh Jassi (Independent) and air-conditioner to Raj Kumar Sathi (Independent).

In Atam Nagar, scales symbol was allotted to advocate Harish Rai Dhanda (SAD), hand to Kamaljit Singh Karwal (INC), broom to Kulwant Singh Sidhu (AAP), lotus to Prem Mittal (BJP), chakki to Anil Kumar Goyal (Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party), letterbox to Simarjeet Singh Bains (LIP), lunch box to Kunal (Akhil Bharatiya Socialist Party), schoolbag to Baljit Singh from the Peoples Party of India (Democratic), bicycle to Mohinder Pal Singh (SP), grapes to Sukhdev Singh (Independent), pencil box to Surinder Kaur Bains (Independent), cot to Harkirat Singh Rana (Independent), wheelbarrow to Tajinder Singh Rinku Gumbar (Independent), crane to Davinder Singh (TN) Vishwakarma Ramgarhia (Independent) and ship to Mann Singh Raju (Independent).

In Ludhiana (Central), broom symbol was allotted to Ashok Parashar Pappi (AAP), hand to Surinder Kumar Dawar (INC), lotus to Gurdev Sharma Debi (BJP), scales to Pritpal Singh Pali (SAD), bucket to Harjinder Singh from the SAD (A), bicycle to Jagtar Singh (SP), chakki to Darshan Singh (Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party), schoolbag to advocate Raminder Pal Singh from the Peoples Party of India (Democratic) and gas cylinder to Jatinder Pal (Independent).

In Ludhiana (West), broom symbol was allotted to Gurpreet Bassi Gogi (AAP), lotus to advocate Bikram Singh Sidhu (BJP), hand to Bharat Bhushan Ashu (INC), scales to Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal (SAD), bench to Anita Shah from the Bahujan Mukti Party, CCTV camera to Sarbjit Kaur (Aas Punjab Party), Jatinder Kumar (Apna Sangharsh Kisani Ekta Party), cot to Tarun Jain Bawa (Independent) and bat to Balwinder Sekhon (Independent).

In Ludhiana (North), lotus symbol was allotted to Parveen Bansal (BJP), broom to Madan Lal (AAP), hand to Rakesh Pandey (INC), scales to RD Sharma (SAD), chakki to Anil Kumar Goyal (Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party), battery torch to Avtar Singh from the Peoples Party of India (Democratic), cot to Promila Ralhan Bani from the Bahujan Mukti Party, bicycle to Manju (SP), letterbox to Randhir Singh Sivia (LIP), diamond to Ramanjit Badhan (Independent).

In Gill, lotus symbol was allotted to Sucha Ram Ladhar (BJP), hand to Kuldeep Singh Vaid (INC), broom to Jiwan Singh Sangowal (AAP), scales to Darshan Singh Shivalik (SAD), hammer, sickle and star to Balbir Singh Alamgir from the CPI (M), letterbox to Gagandeep Singh Sunny Kainth (LIP), cot to Jaswinder Singh (Bahujan Mukti Party), tiller to Darshan Singh (Aam Lok Party United), schoolbag to Dr Brijesh Bangar from the Peoples Party of India (Democratic), bat to Rinder Singh Singhpura (Independent) and pot to Rajeev Kumar Lovely (Independent).

In Payal, elephant poll symbol was allotted to Dr Jaspreet Singh Bija (BSP), ears of corn and sickle to Bhagwan Singh Somal Kheri (CPI), broom to Manwinder Singh Giaspura (AAP), hand to Lakhvir Singh (INC), telephone to Harshit Kumar Sheetal from the SAD (Sanyukt), cot to Gurpreet Singh (Bahujan Mukti Party), auto-rickshaw to Jagdeep Singh (Rashtriya Janhit Sangharsh Party), letterbox to Jagdeep Singh (LIP), hand cot to Ranjit Singh Kaka (Punjab Kisan Dal), scissors to Rajdeep Kaur (Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party), bucket to Rampal Singh Daulatpur from the SAD (A), schoolbag to Lakhvir Singh Lakha from the Peoples Party of India (Democratic), pot to Simardeep Singh Daburji (Independent), bat to Harchand Singh (Independent), dustbin to Gurdeep S Kali (Independent), football player to Er Jagtar S Lamba (Independent), pressure cooker to Prabhjot Singh (Independent) and sofa to Malkit Singh (Independent).

In Dakha, hand symbol was allotted to Sandeep Singh Sandhu (INC), broom to Dr KNS Kang (AAP), scales to Manpreet Singh Ayali (SAD), spade and stoker to Simrandeep Singh (Revolutionary Socialist Party), cup and saucer to Harpreet Singh Makhu (Sanyukt Sangharsh Party), schoolbag to Karamjit Singh from the Peoples Party of India (Democratic), hockey and ball to Damanjit Singh Mohie from the Punjab Lok Congress, tiller to Dr Devinder Singh Gill (Aam Lok Party United), dish antenna to Jagdeep Singh Gill (Independent), bat to Neetu Chhatran Wala (Independent).

In Raikot, broom symbol was allotted to Hakam Singh (AAP), hand to Kamil Amar Singh (INC), elephant to Balwinder Singh Sandhu (BSP), hand cart to Hargobind Singh (Punjab Kisan Dal), telephone to Gurpal Singh Goldy from the SAD (Sanyukt), tiller to Baldev Singh (Aam Lok Party United), cot to Balvir Singh (Bahujan Mukti Party), computer to Rajpal Singh (Samajik Sangharsh Party), cane farmer to Dr Jagtar Singh (Independent) and sewing machine to Baldev Singh Sarabha (Independent).

In Jagraon, broom poll symbol was allotted to Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (AAP), scales to SR Kaler (SAD), lotus to Kanwar Narinder Singh (BJP), hand to Jagtar Singh (INC), binoculars to Surinder Singh Sahota from the Republican Party of India (Ambedkar), letterbox to Tejinder Kaur Teji Sandhu (LIP), computer to Parivar Singh Dalla from the SAD (A), cot to Kuldeep Singh Dalla (Independent), bucket to Gurdeep Singh Dhaliwal (Independent) and rubber stamp to Parmjit Singh Sahota (independent).