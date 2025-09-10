17th century Nanakshahi brick structures face demolition as safety concerns mount in Raikot

Structures constructed with Nanakshahi bricks during the seventeenth century will soon be things of the past here as the administration has initiated the process of demolishing these, keeping in view the safety of residents.

While a couple of these structures had fallen during the recent rains, the Sandooki roof of the Talwandi Gate, built during the regime of Mughal Emperor Rai Kalha in the eighteenth century, was demolished by civic body personnel on Monday night.

Talwandi Gate, i

nitially known as Jawahar Lal Nehru Gate, is among the four gates of the walled city, including Kutba Gate, Committee Gate and Thana Gate, and residents are upset that these are fading into oblivion one by one.

The erstwhile estate of Raikot was founded by Rai Ahmed in 1648 and held extraordinary religious and historical significance as Guru Gobind Singh stayed here, under a sheesham tree (Tahli), between 1704 and 1705.

It was here that Raikot’s chief Rai Kalha broke the news of the martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, on December 26, 1704. Kalha continued extending hospitality to Guru Gobind Singh, while risking his life, and the Guru gifted him a sword and a special copper urn, Ganga Sagar, which had 288 holes. This urn, which does not allow water to percolate but sand can fall through its holes is presently in the possession of Rai Azizullah, a successor of Rai Kalah.

Though most of the premises built with Nanakshahi bricks during Mughal period are presently property of private entities, residents have urged the Punjab Government to ensure their preservation as it carries a rich heritage, cultural and architectural importance. They demand that at least these four gates, which are in a shambles, should be restored.

Executive Officer Charanjit Singh acknowledged that the roof of Talwandi Gate was demolished keeping in view the safety of residents and passers-by. He said the process for identification and further demolition of all unsafe buildings had already been started. “We have sought the services of experts in the PWD and Local Bodies Department for the identification of unsafe premises of the town and legal procedure would be adopted to get these demolished by their owners,” said Charanjit, adding that in case of failure of owners to respond, punitive action would be initiated.

Raikot Municipal Council president Sudarshan Joshi said the issue regarding the preservation of these structures would be discussed in the general meeting of the council and the decision taken during the meeting would be conveyed to the higher authorities.