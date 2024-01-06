18 attend training on mushroom cultivation at PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 5

Punjab Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (PAMETI), in association with Department of Microbiology, PAU, Ludhiana, organised a three-day training programme on “Mushroom cultivation and processing.”

In all, 18 farmers from various districts of Punjab attend this training programme.

Ravneet Singh, Deputy Director (PHT), PAMETI, explained that the programme is meant to make trainees aware about the current status, future potential, scope, need and importance of cultivation and processing of mushrooms in Punjab and how it can help state farmers increase their income.