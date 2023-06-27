18 challaned for dumping cow dung into sewer lines

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 26

Municipal Corporation (MC) teams issued challans of Rs 5,000 each against 18 dairy owners for allegedly dumping cow dung in sewer lines or open spaces on Monday.

The civic body teams had also issued challans against 16 such dairy owners on Saturday (June 24). The officials said drive has been initiated with an aim to stop the cow dung from getting into Buddha Nullah.

The officials said the MC has earmarked four acres of land in Balloke sewer treatment plant (STP) for dumping the cow dung and the dairy owners in Haibowal dairy complex have been directed to stop dumping the cow dung in sewer lines. The dairy owners have been directed to transport the cow dung to STP site. The civic body has also deployed its machinery for transporting the cow dung for initial few days, after which the dairy owners will have to transport the cow dung to the STP site on their own. Also the dairy owners will have to make arrangements for disposing off accumulated cow dung at the earmarked STP site.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the dairy owners were warned of strict action, if they are caught dumping the cow dung in sewer lines.