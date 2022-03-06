18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 5

Even nine days after Russia launched a massive military invasion of Ukraine, at least 18 students from Ludhiana district are still stuck in the war-torn country, where they had gone to pursue higher studies.

While 12 medicos continue to remain incommunicado, at least six others are still trapped in the war zone amidst bombing and shelling in sub-zero temperatures.

However, 43 students from the district have managed to escape to neighbouring countries like Poland and Romania.

Officialspeak Our efforts are on to evacuate all the students back in Ukraine and other neighbouring countries. The district administration is in constant touch with the families of all our students still stuck in Ukraine and other countries to arrange their safe passage to home by the Union Government. —Varinder Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner

While the efforts are on at the Union Ministry of External Affairs level to evacuate all these students safely, 51 youngsters have already reached their homes till Saturday evening.

Sharing details, the Deputy Commissioner, Varinder Kumar Sharma, told The Tribune that two more students were brought back to their homes in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the tally of safely evacuated district residents to 51 while two more Ludhiana students, who were till Friday stuck in Ukraine, have managed to reach the neighbouring countries, from where their safe return is being arranged.

He confirmed that at least six students from the district are still trapped in Ukraine, from where they are being guided for their safe passage to neighbouring countries to bring them back home. While 12 district residents, whose families have shared their information with the administration, continue to remain incommunicado.

Those, who have lost contact with their families back home, have been identified as Kuldip Singh, Jashanpreet Singh Mann, Simranjeet Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Sagar Batra, Charanjit Singh, Gurpreet Kaur, Lucky Pal, Amanjot Kaur and Inderjit Singh.

Meanwhile, another Ludhiana student Savidhi from Kharkiv National Medical University landed on Saturday at the Delhi airport, from where her father Kamaljeet Kumar is bringing her back home in Hargobind Nagar here.

Similarly, two other students from the district, Nitish Kumar, a second year MBBS student from Kyiv Medical University, and Palak Ahuja, a fourth year medico from Odessa National Medical University, returned to their homes in New Kailash Nagar and Shivaji Nagar here, respectively.

Three other district residents, Sakshi Sharma and Simranpreet Singh from Kharkiv National Medical University and Charanjot Kaur from Bukovinian State Medical University, also reached their respective homes in Model Town Extension, Gill village and Urban Estate in Dugri here during the past 24 hours.

Another student Gurtej Singh from Kharkiv National Medical University will be boarding a flight to Delhi tonight, confirmed his father Lakhbir Singh.