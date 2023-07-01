18 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Tribune News Sercice

Ludhiana, June 30

Staff of the Central Jail, Ludhiana, carried out a surprise checking in the jail which led to the seizure of 18 mobile phones. The seizures were made possible in two separate checkings conducted by the respective teams.

Assistant Superintendent (jail) Gagandeep Sharma said on June 26, he, along with the team, carried out a surprise checking in the jail. During the checking, inmates were frisked and their belongings were also checked. Later, when each nook and corner of the jail was scanned, 15 mobile phones were seized.

The Assistant Superintendent said the cellphones could have been dumped by some unidentified inmates from the fear of being caught during the checking. So far, a case under the Prisons Act was registered against the unidentified inmates and after their identification, their names would be added to the FIR.

Assistant Superintendent (jail) Surinderpal Singh said on June 26 he, along with his team, had also conducted a checking drive in the jail which led to the seizure of three mobiles from there inmates. The inmates have been identified as Kamaljit Singh, Baljinder Singh and Dharamjit Singh.

Jail officials said now, an investigation would be conducted to inquire how these inmates managed to get cellphones inside the jail. If the role of any jail official comes to the fore, action would be taken.

Notably, the Jail Department had been recovering banned items, including mobile phones and drugs, from jail since a long time but the authorities have hardly made concrete efforts in any case to inquire about persons who have been facilitating the banned items inside the jail.