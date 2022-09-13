18 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, September 12

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, 18 persons tested positive for Covid in the district on Monday while no loss of life was reported.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,479 persons have tested positive and 3,016 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

There were 77 active cases on Monday, of which 73 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while four are admitted to private hospitals.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.27 per cent. Till date, a total of 39,37,666 samples have been taken, of which 38,08,913 were found negative.

Samples of 1,310 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.