18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, September 19

Ludhiana district is all set to get 18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) in the fifth phase of its expansion.

Nine clinics will be opened in the urban and nine in the rural areas. Sites have been proposed for the same and the staff will also be empanelled in a month’s time.

Urban Damaged hall of Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, at Subhani building

Vacant space near Kusht Ashram, Islam Ganj

Vacant space at Veterinary Hospital, Sanhewal

Vacant space near Jangpur bridge, Mullanpur

Vacant land at old sabzi mandi, Samrala

Vacant land at old police station-2, Khanna

Vacant land at Mian Mohalla, Machhiwara

Vacant space at Sewa Kender Complex, Doraha.

Dharamshala at Maloud

As far as the urban area is concerned, the focus is on smaller/middle-sized municipal committees with an objective to provide primary healthcare. In the rural areas, existing subsidiary health centres (SHCs) under the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat will be upgraded to Aam Aadmi Clinics.

Rural Subsidiary health centres at Kamalpura, Sherpur Kalan, Hissowal, Sangowal, Kanech, Jhar Sahib, Ikolaha, Bilaspur and a sub-centre at Badhowal.

The District Health Society has identified new land/buildings and also ensured that the minimum distance between the existing health facility and the new Aam Aadmi Clinic to be established shall be 5 km in case of rural areas and 1-3 km in case of urban areas.

Infrastructure strengthening of these existing centres will be done, which includes civil works, repair, renovation, addition, alteration, branding of the facility and furniture as per the standardised plan.

The upper limit for the upgrade of the existing buildings, including furniture, will not be more than Rs 25 lakh each and procurement and setting up of a fully-functional portable cabin/prefabricated structure, including furniture, will not be more than Rs 40 lakh each.

Directions for hiring empanelled staff have also been issued. These clinics will have a medical officer, a pharmacist, a clinic assistant and a sweeper-cum-helper. The staff will be empanelled by October 12.

#Aam Aadmi Clinics