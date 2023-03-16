18 traders issued challans for illegal slaughtering

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 15

Continuing the drive against illegal slaughtering of animals for meat, the Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted inspections in areas falling under Zone A, B and D of the civic body and issued challans against 18 shopkeepers on Wednesday.

Corporation Sanitation Officer (CSO) Ashwani Sahota said civic body teams destroyed around 180 kg of meat, which was being sold in unhygienic conditions by the shopkeepers. A minimum challan of Rs 1,000 was issued against the traders.

The inspections were conducted by the MC in the Shivpuri area, on the Chandigarh road and 33 feet road in Chander Nagar and its adjoining areas.