18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

Ludhiana, April 26

An 18-year-old youth, Ujjwal, was beaten to death and his friend Amit was rendered serious injuries by several youths at Green City, Dhandra road.

The assailants tried to portray the incident as a road mishap case as they had informed the ambulance helpline that two youths suffered critical injuries in an accident and they needed immediate help.

After cornering the victims, the suspects bundled the duo in their Innova vehicle and took them to some isolated place near Roop Nagar where they thrashed the latter badly.

The suspects have been identified as Sidhant Kumar of Satjot Nagar, Akhilesh, Arvind Singh, Tony, all residents of Dhandra road, Narayan, Bharat, Golu, Ramayan, Dheeraj and six unidentified assailants.

Complainant Jaswant Singh of Dugri told the police that the incident occured on April 23 night around 11 pm when his son Ujjwal and his friend Amit were returning home on their motorcycle after paying obeisance at some religious place in Dugri. On the way, they had arguments with a cyclist on the Dhandra road. Later, the cyclist called the suspects who first attacked them and then bundled them into their Innova vehicle. They took the duo to an empty plot where they brutally attacked them and left the victims almost dead.

“The suspects tried to portray it as a case of accident. One of the assailants called the ambulance service and said the duo had suffered injuries in a road accident. The ambulance took them to the Civil Hospital where Ujjwal succumbed to his injuries the same night while his friend Amit, who had suffered serious injuries, regained consciousness yesterday. His statement unveiled the mystery behind the death of Ujjwal. The autopsy report also exposed the lies of the assailants. Accordingly, the police registered a murder case on Tuesday,” the deceased’s father said.

Investigating officer ASI Harmesh Lal said one of the accused, Sidhant, was arrested and raids were being conducted to nab the other suspects.

