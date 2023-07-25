18-year-old dies by suicide

Ludhiana, July 24
On Sunday night, an 18-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence located on the Daba road. The deceased was a ITI student, specialising in diesel mechanics.
As per information, he was alone at home at the time of the incident while his parents were away at a gurdwara.
The victim left a suicide note in which he allegedly held his lover responsible for pressuring him to take such a drastic step. After finding the suicide note, the police had initiated an investigation.
Based on the statement given by his parents, the police will take further action in this regard. However, the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
