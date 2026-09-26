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Home / Ludhiana / 18-year-old govt college student dies in road accident on Ludhiana's Mall Road

18-year-old govt college student dies in road accident on Ludhiana's Mall Road

Bhavika succumbs to injuries after scooter comes under canter

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:28 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The deceased, a resident of Dugri, was riding her scooter near Fountain Chowk when a canter hit her vehicle.
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An 18-year-old government college student died after sustaining serious injured in a road accident on Mall Road in Ludhiana.

The deceased, Bhavika, a resident of Dugri, was riding her scooter near Fountain Chowk when a canter hit her vehicle. The scooter came under the front wheels of the canter, leaving the girl seriously injured.

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She was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday morning after her condition deteriorated.

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Police Division-8 took the body into custody and sent it to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police said further action would be taken on the basis of a complaint from the family. The canter has been seized and efforts are under way to nab the driver.

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