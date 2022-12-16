18-yr-old girl found dead on road

Ludhiana, December 15
Panic spread after the body of Aanchal (18), a Class XI student, was found under mysterious circumstances on a road in Bhamian Kalan on Thursday. Preliminary investigation of the police suggested that the girl seemed to be murdered as there were injury marks on her neck.
After getting information, ADCP Tushar Gupta, along with the Jamalpur police, reached the spot and started a probe. The police shifted the body to the Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination.
As per information, on Wednesday morning, the girl had gone to take exam at a government school in Bhamian and when she did not return home till the afternoon, her family started searching for her.
On Thursday morning, when some passers-by noticed the body, they informed the police.
ADCP Tushar Gupta said the girl was found dead in her school uniform and prima facie it seems a murder but the post-mortem examination report would clear the exact cause of death.
Gupta said an investigation in the case was already launched to find the reason behind the girl’s death and how her body reached the fields.
The deceased’s father runs a fast food vend at Tajpur.
The Jamalpur police have registered a murder case against unidentified persons. Some classmates of the deceased are also being questioned by the police to get any clue about the killers.
Victim Went to appear for exam, didn’t return
On Wednesday morning, Aanchal, a student of Class XI, had gone to take exam at a government school in Bhamian and when she did not return home till the afternoon, her family started searching for her. On Thursday morning, when some passers-by noticed the body, they informed the police.
