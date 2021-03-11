18-yr-old worker killed in Ludhiana factory wall collapse

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 29

An 18-year-old factory worker died after one of the walls of the factory collapsed on him on its fourth floor here late on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Raja Jha. He was working with the factory on the Sekhewal road for the past around two years.

Kin of the deceased said yesterday, when gusty winds were blowing, the worker went on the fourth floor of the factory to answer the nature’s call. When he was passing from near the wall, it collapsed and fell on him. He was taken to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

Later in the night, the kin of the deceased had also held a protest and demanded action against the factory owner. The police had also assured justice to the protesters.

On Sunday, the deceased’s family and the factory authorities reached a compromise in the matter.

Daresi SHO Rajinder Pal Singh said since both parties reached a compromise, no legal action was taken in the case.