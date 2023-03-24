Rs 19-crore Budget approved by Ahmedgarh municipal council

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 23

During a special meeting of the Ahmedgarh Municipal Council, councillors, led by acting president Kamaljit Singh Ubhi, unanimously approved the civic body’s annual Budget worth Rs 19.69 crore.

Besides this, it was also decided to appoint of a ward of a deceased sweeper working with the council on compassionate grounds.

Construction of roads, repair of worn-out infrastructure and making land available for a sewage disposal tank were cited as the key focus areas in the Budget.

Executive Officer Gurcharan Singh said the annual Budget worth Rs 19.69 crore was approved unanimously by the councillors and legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra during a meeting held at Town Hall.

While an estimated amount of Rs 3.72 crore is expected to be realised from the municipal funds, government grants are expected to cover all other expenses.

Appreciating the gesture of councillors shown towards providing better facilities to residents, Gajjanmajra said adequate funds and grants would be fetched by coordinating with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and ministers of other concerned departments.