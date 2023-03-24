Rs 19-crore Budget approved by Ahmedgarh municipal council

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 23
During a special meeting of the Ahmedgarh Municipal Council, councillors, led by acting president Kamaljit Singh Ubhi, unanimously approved the civic body’s annual Budget worth Rs 19.69 crore.
Besides this, it was also decided to appoint of a ward of a deceased sweeper working with the council on compassionate grounds.
Construction of roads, repair of worn-out infrastructure and making land available for a sewage disposal tank were cited as the key focus areas in the Budget.
Executive Officer Gurcharan Singh said the annual Budget worth Rs 19.69 crore was approved unanimously by the councillors and legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra during a meeting held at Town Hall.
While an estimated amount of Rs 3.72 crore is expected to be realised from the municipal funds, government grants are expected to cover all other expenses.
Appreciating the gesture of councillors shown towards providing better facilities to residents, Gajjanmajra said adequate funds and grants would be fetched by coordinating with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and ministers of other concerned departments.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction
To stage a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk.
14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up on Ap...
US nominee for World Bank chief Ajay Banga tests covid positive; in-person meeting with PM Modi unlikely
No confirmation if infection was contracted while in China
3 teachers, driver killed, 11 teachers injured as jeep collides with truck in Punjab's Ferozepur
Locals say the accident took place as the driver of the over...
'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67
Was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in suburban Ban...