19 held as police raid 15 drug hotspots across Ludhiana

As part of the statewide cordon and search operation (CASO) against drugs, the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate on Saturday launched simultaneous operations from 6 am at 15 identified drug hotspots across all four zones of the city, covering the jurisdiction of 11 police stations.

Police Commissioner (CP) Swapan Sharma personally supervised the operation and visited the identified hotspots. A nodal officer was deployed at each hotspot, while five DCPs and seven Additional DCPs monitored the exercise, taking the number of gazetted officers in the field to 25. They were supported by 40 SHOs and police station in-charges, along with around 500 police personnel.

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Entry and exit points of each hotspot were sealed before police teams carried out targeted raids on listed drug peddlers and suppliers. Teams also searched known drug consumption points and checked suspicious persons and vehicles.

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The operation was not limited to enforcement. Drug-dependent persons were identified and, with the assistance of the Health Department and community members, guided towards treatment with their consent. Awareness meetings and sports activities were organised for residents of the hotspot areas. Anti-drug awareness sessions were also conducted for students in various schools by the traffic and Saanjh wings of the district police. Medical stores were inspected in the presence of drug inspectors.

During the operation, the police checked 465 persons and 158 vehicles. Fifteen FIRs were registered and 19 persons, including listed drug peddlers and suppliers, were arrested. The CP said the police recovered 143 gm of heroin, 61 gm of ICE, 10 kg of ganja and 3 kg of poppy husk during the drive.

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Besides, 15 addicts were linked to treatment through OOAT centres, while eight others were sent for de-addiction treatment, he added.

Expressing the Ludhiana Police’s resolve to eradicate the drug menace, CP Sharma warned drug suppliers and peddlers that they would face the full force of the law. At the same time, he assured support to those seeking treatment and rehabilitation in coordination with the departments concerned.

He also appealed to residents to share information about drug trafficking and peddling through the Safe Punjab anti-drug helpline, 97791-00200. The identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential, he said.