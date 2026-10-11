DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / 19 held as police raid 15 drug hotspots across Ludhiana

19 held as police raid 15 drug hotspots across Ludhiana

25 gazetted officers, 500 policemen were in field during search operation

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:30 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma during the cordon and search operation in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Advertisement

As part of the statewide cordon and search operation (CASO) against drugs, the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate on Saturday launched simultaneous operations from 6 am at 15 identified drug hotspots across all four zones of the city, covering the jurisdiction of 11 police stations.

Police Commissioner (CP) Swapan Sharma personally supervised the operation and visited the identified hotspots. A nodal officer was deployed at each hotspot, while five DCPs and seven Additional DCPs monitored the exercise, taking the number of gazetted officers in the field to 25. They were supported by 40 SHOs and police station in-charges, along with around 500 police personnel.

Advertisement

Entry and exit points of each hotspot were sealed before police teams carried out targeted raids on listed drug peddlers and suppliers. Teams also searched known drug consumption points and checked suspicious persons and vehicles.

Advertisement

The operation was not limited to enforcement. Drug-dependent persons were identified and, with the assistance of the Health Department and community members, guided towards treatment with their consent. Awareness meetings and sports activities were organised for residents of the hotspot areas. Anti-drug awareness sessions were also conducted for students in various schools by the traffic and Saanjh wings of the district police. Medical stores were inspected in the presence of drug inspectors.

During the operation, the police checked 465 persons and 158 vehicles. Fifteen FIRs were registered and 19 persons, including listed drug peddlers and suppliers, were arrested. The CP said the police recovered 143 gm of heroin, 61 gm of ICE, 10 kg of ganja and 3 kg of poppy husk during the drive.

Advertisement

Besides, 15 addicts were linked to treatment through OOAT centres, while eight others were sent for de-addiction treatment, he added.

Expressing the Ludhiana Police’s resolve to eradicate the drug menace, CP Sharma warned drug suppliers and peddlers that they would face the full force of the law. At the same time, he assured support to those seeking treatment and rehabilitation in coordination with the departments concerned.

He also appealed to residents to share information about drug trafficking and peddling through the Safe Punjab anti-drug helpline, 97791-00200. The identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential, he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts