19 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Ludhiana, February 9
A surprise check at the Central Jail, here, led to the recovery of 19 cell phones. Seven of the mobile phones were recovered from six jail inmates while 12 were found abandoned on the jail premises.
Assistant Jail Superintendent Sukhpal Singh said on February 7, he, along with his team, conducted a surprise checking in the jail and seized seven mobile phones from six inmates. They were identified as Lovepreet Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Mani Garg, Amritpal Singh, Karanjit Singh and Gurvinder.
A case under the Prisons Act was registered against them and further probe was launched in the matter.
In another case, Assistant Jail Superintendent Satnam Singh said on February 7, he, along with a team, carried out a checking in the jail which led to the seizure of 12 mobile phones. The phones were found abandoned at different places in the jail and these could have been dumped by inmates to prevent action against them on being caught.
He said a case under the Prisons Act was registered against the unidentified inmates and in further probe those who dumped the phones would be identified.
