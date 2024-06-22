19-year-old youth robbed of car, wallet at gunpoint

Ludhiana, June 21
Armed miscreants robbed a car from a 19-year-old youth on the Ferozepur-Ladhowal bypass in Ludhiana yesterday evening. The victim was identified as Sarthak Bansal, a resident of Kitchlu Nagar.
As per information, Sarthak was driving on the new south city bridge near toll barrier yesterday evening when he was cornered by four armed persons. They pointed a gun at him and asked him to handover whatever valuables he had.
The robbers snatched Baleno car keys, a gold chain and purse from the victim. The suspects threatened the victim of dire consequences if he informed the police. Sources said after snatching the car, robbers fled from the Ladhowal toll barrier. The police are checking the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the toll barrier to find clues about robbers.
Despite repeated attempts, the Ladhowal Station House Officer didn’t answer phone calls. Senior police officials are also maintaining silence over the incident. Sources in the Police Department said two robbers were arrested by cops today. The sources said the car was also recovered from the two suspects, but the police did not give any official statement in this regard.
