19-yr-old loses legs after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 26

A 19-year-old youth, Dilkush, met with an accident while crossing the railway tracks at the city railway station on Wednesday. The lower part of his legs were amputated in the mishap.

The boy was crossing the rail tracks and failed to notice the train due to which he got crushed by Tata Muri Express. After the incident, the victim kept on crying in pain for over an hour as ambulance had failed to turned up. Later, he was taken to a hospital by the railway police.

Police sources said when he was being taken to the hospital he told the police that his name was Dilkush and he belongs to Bihar.

They said he had fell unconscious after reaching the hospital and was kept under observation.

Railway officials said crossing the railway lines were prohibited. The youth, instead of using the overbridge, tried to cross the railway lines and met with the accident.