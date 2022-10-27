19-yr-old loses legs after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, October 26
A 19-year-old youth, Dilkush, met with an accident while crossing the railway tracks at the city railway station on Wednesday. The lower part of his legs were amputated in the mishap.
The boy was crossing the rail tracks and failed to notice the train due to which he got crushed by Tata Muri Express. After the incident, the victim kept on crying in pain for over an hour as ambulance had failed to turned up. Later, he was taken to a hospital by the railway police.
Police sources said when he was being taken to the hospital he told the police that his name was Dilkush and he belongs to Bihar.
They said he had fell unconscious after reaching the hospital and was kept under observation.
Railway officials said crossing the railway lines were prohibited. The youth, instead of using the overbridge, tried to cross the railway lines and met with the accident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar
Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...
Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women
Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...
MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur
Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...
Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death
Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...
When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...