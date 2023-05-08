19-yr-old raped, youth booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 7

A 19-year-old girl was raped by an unidentified youth at Hardev Nagar here. Yesterday, the Jamalpur police registered a case against the suspect.

The victim is mentally unstable. The complainant, the victim’s mother, told the police that on May 5 an unidentified person took her daughter to an empty plot where he raped her and later fled the scene. “When my daughter came home, she was crying and bleeding due to the sexual attack, ” she said.

She told me that an unidentified youth had lured her with money and later exploited her sexually,” she added.