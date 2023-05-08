19-yr-old raped, youth booked

Ludhiana, May 7
A 19-year-old girl was raped by an unidentified youth at Hardev Nagar here. Yesterday, the Jamalpur police registered a case against the suspect.
The victim is mentally unstable. The complainant, the victim’s mother, told the police that on May 5 an unidentified person took her daughter to an empty plot where he raped her and later fled the scene. “When my daughter came home, she was crying and bleeding due to the sexual attack, ” she said.
She told me that an unidentified youth had lured her with money and later exploited her sexually,” she added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another 'mysterious' blast on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
On Saturday night, a mysterious blast had left six persons, ...
Kerala houseboat tragedy : Death count rises to 21, rescue operation under way
The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, ...
New chief secretary appointed in violence-hit Manipur
Vineet Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre,...
In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti receives fresh snow
It’s a treat for tourists, but farmers are worried over the ...
Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal
His remarks come after a Delhi court grants bail to two accu...