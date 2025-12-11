DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / 19-yr-old woman kidnapped

19-yr-old woman kidnapped

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:47 AM Dec 11, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. File
An incident of the abduction of a 19-year-old woman has come to light. When the victim’s sister called her, an unknown accused picked the phone and demanded a ransom of Rs 40,000 from her. The kidnapper warned that if the amount was not sent, the consequences would be severe.

The Bathinda police recently registered a zero FIR in the case and sent the case file to Ludhiana police for further questioning. Now, a fresh case has been registered here based on the complaint of Ravinder Kaur, a resident of Nirmal Nagar, Dugri.

In her complaint to the police, Ravinder Kaur stated that her sister, Rupinder Kaur, worked in Ludhiana. On November 12, Rupinder left, saying she was going to her home at Sooch village, Bathinda. The next day, when Ravinder Kaur called Rupinder to check on her, an unknown person answered the phone saying Rupinder was in his custody and demanded Rs 40,000 for her release.

ASI Dilbagh Singh stated that the police have launched a manhunt to trace the missing girl.

