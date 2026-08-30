1984 anti-Sikh riot victims seek action against BJP MPs who attended Sajjan’s last rites

Families of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims on Saturday urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command to take strict action against party parliamentarians who attended the last rites of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar.

Advertisement

BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat attended Sajjan Kumar'sc cremation. Nitin Nabin, BJP national president, has expressed strong displeasure over the issue. According to reports, the BJP has already sought explanations from the lawmakers over their visit.

Advertisement

Sajjan was convicted on charges of criminal conspiracy and instigation of mob violence during the 1984 anti-sikh riots in Delhi.

Advertisement

Addressing the media here, Surjit Singh Dugri, president, Riot Victims Welfare Society, and Gurdeep Kaur, women’s wing president, said courts had sentenced Sajjan to life imprisonment and he died while serving the term.

They pointed out that Congress MP Deepender Hooda had described Sajjan as a “messiah” while expressing grief over his death but was forced to retract the statement after strong opposition from victims’ families and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Advertisement

The leaders alleged that by attending his funeral, BJP MPs had hurt the sentiments of thousands of Sikhs and rubbed salt into the wounds of the victims’ families.

They urged the BJP high command to stop shedding “crocodile tears” over the riots and take stern action against its MPs instead.

Dugri said that if the BJP fails to act, it should be prepared to face the anger of riot victims. He announced that the families will boycott the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections and launch a statewide campaign to expose both Congress and the BJP as “two sides of the same coin”.

Hit out at AAP over ‘vote-bank politics’

They also slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of exploiting the riots for vote-bank politics without showing seriousness in resolving victims’ issues.

The association said that if the AAP did not work towards resolving their issues, they would oppose it at every level ahead of the Assembly election.