1984 riot victims' assn allege illegal occupation of CRPF flats

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, July 18

The society of 1984 riot victims has raised the issue of illegal occupation, sale and purchase of the CRPF flats at Dugri.

A delegation of the Riot Victims’ Welfare Society, led by its president Surjit Singh, along with former minister Hira Singh Gabria met Sagar Setia, the Chief Administrator of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), at his office today.

The delegation apprised the GLADA Chief Administrator about anti-social elements, who were involved in taking forcible possession of government-owned CRPF flats at Dugri and had even sold these flats unlawfully.

According to Surjit Singh, some people, who claimed to be close to the leaders of the ruling party in the state, were taking forcible possession of vacant and locked flats in the CRPF colony. They further passed on the possession of these flats to ineligible persons. While some of these flats were allotted to the victims of the 1984 riots, the rest could only be given to government employees on rent by the GLADA.

The GLADA Chief Administrator was told that the anti-social elements had unlawfully occupied four vacant flats, which were under the control of the Public Works Development (PWD), a few months ago. “Two of these flats were given away to private persons after accepting hefty amount of money. They got a third flat allotted from GLADA in the name of somebody who was ineligible for the allotment. The suspects had allegedly used fabricated documents for getting the flat from the GLADA,” asserted the president of the Riot Victims’ Welfare Society.

Setia assured the riot victims’ delegation that a spot survey of all the vacant, occupied or allotted flats in the CRPF colony would be ordered soon and all the illegal occupants, if any, would be evicted. He added that the alleged illegal sale of flats would also be investigated to bring out the truth and curb such misdeeds which amounted to misappropriation of government property.