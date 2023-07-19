 1984 riot victims' assn allege illegal occupation of CRPF flats : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • 1984 riot victims' assn allege illegal occupation of CRPF flats

1984 riot victims' assn allege illegal occupation of CRPF flats

1984 riot victims' assn allege illegal occupation of CRPF flats

A delegation of Riot Victims' Welfare Society met the GLADA Chief Administrator in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Tribune photo



Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, July 18

The society of 1984 riot victims has raised the issue of illegal occupation, sale and purchase of the CRPF flats at Dugri.

A delegation of the Riot Victims’ Welfare Society, led by its president Surjit Singh, along with former minister Hira Singh Gabria met Sagar Setia, the Chief Administrator of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), at his office today.

The delegation apprised the GLADA Chief Administrator about anti-social elements, who were involved in taking forcible possession of government-owned CRPF flats at Dugri and had even sold these flats unlawfully.

According to Surjit Singh, some people, who claimed to be close to the leaders of the ruling party in the state, were taking forcible possession of vacant and locked flats in the CRPF colony. They further passed on the possession of these flats to ineligible persons. While some of these flats were allotted to the victims of the 1984 riots, the rest could only be given to government employees on rent by the GLADA.

The GLADA Chief Administrator was told that the anti-social elements had unlawfully occupied four vacant flats, which were under the control of the Public Works Development (PWD), a few months ago. “Two of these flats were given away to private persons after accepting hefty amount of money. They got a third flat allotted from GLADA in the name of somebody who was ineligible for the allotment. The suspects had allegedly used fabricated documents for getting the flat from the GLADA,” asserted the president of the Riot Victims’ Welfare Society.

Setia assured the riot victims’ delegation that a spot survey of all the vacant, occupied or allotted flats in the CRPF colony would be ordered soon and all the illegal occupants, if any, would be evicted. He added that the alleged illegal sale of flats would also be investigated to bring out the truth and curb such misdeeds which amounted to misappropriation of government property.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

2
Himachal

1 killed, 10 injured in blast at eatery on Shimla's Mall Road, several shops damaged

3
Haryana

Gurugram: Hindu outfits complain against Korean restaurants serving beef in city

4
Nation

Mystery object that washed up on Australian coast could be a piece of Indian rocket: Space experts

5
Punjab

Woman IAF officer injured after being attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot

6
Nation

Opposition alliance to be called 'INDIA', 11-member coordination committee to be set up

7
Ludhiana

Man held for duping Ludhiana’s jewellery store owner of gold worth Rs 6 crore

8
Himachal

Traffic movement stopped on Chandigarh-Manali Highway between Mandi and Pandoh till Wednesday in view of public safety

9
Sports

WFI ad-hoc panel hands direct Asian Games entries to Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat; raises eyebrows

10
Sports

Delhi court grants 2-day interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Don't Miss

View All
Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Top News

Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rains in Delhi, upper catchment areas

Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas

IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated place...

ADB retains India’s growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for current fiscal

ADB retains India's growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for current fiscal

In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB says ...

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot appointed to key administrative position in US

Dr Sandhu migrated to the US in 2004 as a faculty member of ...

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Farmer Ishwar Gaykar (36) from Pachghar village in Junnar te...

2 militants killed as infiltration bid is foiled in J-K’s Kupwara

2 militants killed as infiltration bid is foiled in J-K’s Kupwara

The army says it has recovered 4 AK assault rifles, 6 hand g...


Cities

View All

Private un-aided colleges rue low student enrolment on centralised admission portal

Private un-aided colleges rue low student enrolment on centralised admission portal

4 arrested for murder in Indira Colony

Commuters a harried lot as rains wash away roads in Amritsar

Knotty affair: Tilted poles, overhead dangling cables deface Sultanwind village

State of amenities: Katra Moti Ram park cries for attention

Nod to mobility plan, proposed Metro to cover 77 km in tricity

Nod to mobility plan, proposed Metro to cover 77 km in tricity

PGI under strain: Long waitlist, paediatric unit seeks more surgery experts

‘Tainted’ AIG, 2 others booked for extortion

To pay off debt, man takes to peddling, held

Landscaping leaves little breathing space in Zirakpur

Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rains in Delhi, upper catchment areas

Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas

Kejriwal, L-G Saxena meet today to decide on new DERC chairperson

Finally, northern region sees fall in tomato prices

Action sought against restaurants serving ‘beef’

Four arrested for Rs 9 lakh robbery

Cable operator attacked in Mohalla Gobindgarh

Cable operator attacked in Mohalla Gobindgarh

Deluge: NGOs, social organisations lend helping hand to flood-hit in Jalandhar

Credit war erupts over repair work on bundh in Lohian area

Floodwater recedes in Jalandhar, but not people's sufferings

18 years on, deadlock over revenue stamps continues

Bharat Nagar Chowk closed for traffic, commuters left in lurch

Bharat Nagar Chowk closed for traffic, commuters left in lurch

After recent rains, pothole-ridden Rahon Road poses risk

Sewers overflow again in Dhoka Mohalla area

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tubular necrosis, intense lung congestion caused deaths: Report

Flood aftermath : Farmers begin to replant paddy, several fields still inundated

Will ensure early relief for flood-hit: Minister

Will ensure early relief for flood-hit: Minister

Dera volunteers to the rescue of flood victims

Guard beaten to death in Fatehgarh Sahib, two held

Patiala: Foundation Day celebrated