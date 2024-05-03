1984 riot victims protest against Congress, Warring

Ludhiana, May 2
Some of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims today boycotted the Raja Warring’s roadshow, Congress’ candidate from Ludhiana. Carrying black flags near Aarti chowk they raised slogans against the Congress party and shouted: ‘Go back Raja Warring.’
Surjeet Singh, president of 1984 Sikh Danga Peedat Welfare Association, said they are not going to vote for Raja Warring, who they alleged helped in giving clean chit to those involved in the gruesome anti-Sikh pogrom of 1984.
“We are still waiting for justice and will not allow him to enter Ludhiana. Warring’s wife said the party symbol was akin to Guru Nanak’s palm, but infact, it is a ‘khooni panja’. Go back Raja Warring, we won’t let you enter Ludhiana,” he added .
Police also reached the spot to disperse the crowd, but those gathered kept raising slogans.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli; Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
Amethi not to have contender from Gandhi family for first time in 25 years
Considered a citadel of the Gandhi family since its creation...
India slams Pakistan at UN, says it harbours most dubious track record on all aspects
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala
The incident takes place on Thursday evening when water is r...
Pilot injured as helicopter on its way to pick Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad
The chopper was scheduled to pick Sushma Andhare for a publi...