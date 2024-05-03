1984 riot victims protest against Congress, Warring

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 2

Some of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims today boycotted the Raja Warring’s roadshow, Congress’ candidate from Ludhiana. Carrying black flags near Aarti chowk they raised slogans against the Congress party and shouted: ‘Go back Raja Warring.’

Surjeet Singh, president of 1984 Sikh Danga Peedat Welfare Association, said they are not going to vote for Raja Warring, who they alleged helped in giving clean chit to those involved in the gruesome anti-Sikh pogrom of 1984.

“We are still waiting for justice and will not allow him to enter Ludhiana. Warring’s wife said the party symbol was akin to Guru Nanak’s palm, but infact, it is a ‘khooni panja’. Go back Raja Warring, we won’t let you enter Ludhiana,” he added .

Police also reached the spot to disperse the crowd, but those gathered kept raising slogans.

