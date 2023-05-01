1st hospice palliative care centre inaugurated in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 30
Sarparsti Palliative Care Centre, the first hospice in city, was inaugurated here today. The hospice is built on approximately 800 square yards of land and has a built-up area of 5000 square feet with five stories.
Secretary Jagjit Sood said the concept of hospice is new in the city, and the centre would be the first one in the area. The hospice would cater to terminally-ill patients who cannot be given any medical treatment as there is no scope for recovery.
“In my career, I have come across various families who are extremely poor and no one can serve a patient due to which he suffers a lot for a long time,” Dr Kunal Jain said.
The hospice would provide nursing care, food, and patient interaction would be done by staff and volunteers.
For residential patients, there is a dedicated kitchen, and initiatives like meditation and spirituality are promoted and taught. Besides, volunteers are available to talk to and assist patients. However, ICU care, ventilatory support or scans will not be provided.
The centre would also play a crucial role in promoting early detection to reduce mortality rates in cancer. The focus would be on education and screening as the two main components of early detection to improve outcomes for people with cancer.
