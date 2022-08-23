2,000 litres of ENA seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 22

The Excise team, Ludhiana, and CIA police, Khanna, on Monday seized 2,000 litres of extra neutral alcohol (ENA), raw material from which liquor is made, near Doraha, here. A spokesperson for the Excise Department said a naka was laid on Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road, near Doraha, on the basis of a tip-off.

“Miscreants in a vehicle (bearing registration number PB 09N 9001) fled after seeing the police at the naka. The police chased them till Doraha. Two persons, Gurvinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh,

both residents of Chhiddan village, Amritsar, were arrested on the spot,” he said.

The police seized 2,000 litres of ENA in drums and cans from their possession. The vehicle had been detained and an FIR would be registered after further investigation, the spokesperson said.