Rs 2.17-cr vertical garden project kicks off in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 8

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday inaugurated the vertical garden project at BRS Nagar. Covering 31 columns, vertical gardens are to be set up under the flyover in BRS Nagar along the Sidhwan Canal stretch.

The minister was accompanied by MLAs Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Madan Lal Bagga, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Hardeep Singh Mundian, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and civic body Commissioner Shena Aggarwal during the inaugration of the project.

Dr Nijjar said the project would cost Rs 2.17 crore and would be completed by January 31, 2023. He said 260 plants of different varieties would be strung on bio-panels under the flyover and a drip irrigation facility would also be set up for watering the plants daily.

The minister said the company to which tenders had been allotted would also maintain the gardens for the next three years.

