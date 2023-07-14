Rs 2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, July 13

Complying with the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the district administration has disbursed a sum of Rs 2.24 crore to the next of kin of all 11 victims and four injured in the Giaspura gas leak tragedy case.

The sudden release of high concentration of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas from a roadside manhole in Giaspura here on April 30, had claimed 11 lives, including five of a family, and had left four injured.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik has submitted a report to this effect before the NGT Principal Bench, headed by Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, and comprising executive member Dr A Senthil Vel, during the course of resumed hearing in the case on Thursday.

Confirming the development, the DC told The Tribune that the next of kin of eight deceased had been paid Rs 20 lakh each while a sum of Rs 50 lakh has been deposited in the bank to be paid to a minor boy, who had lost his mother, father and grandmother. Besides, Rs 10 lakh has been paid to a son of this minor boy’s grandmother, who had two legal heirs.

She said a sum of Rs 1 lakh each had been paid to all four injured persons.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Gautam Jain disclosed that Rs 18 lakh each to the next of kin of each deceased had been paid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund while Rs 2 lakh each has been paid from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. He divulged that the CM Relief Fund and PM Relief Fund had contributed Rs 50,000 each, paid to the four injured persons.

Taking up the matter, the NGT Principal Bench took on record the reply filed by the DC during the course of hearing while ordering to forward the copy of the same to others.

The NGT has posted the matter to October 13 for further consideration.

Taking a suo motu notice of the incident, the NGT Principal Bench, headed by chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel and comprising judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and executive member Dr A Senthil Vel, had on May 2 ordered to constitute an eight-member fact-finding joint committee, headed by Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chairman Adarsh Pal Vig, to inquire and submit its report to the Tribunal on or before June 30.

The fact-finding committee constituted by the NGT to conduct a final probe into the matter has sought more time to submit its report.

“We have sought two months more to submit the report since the investigation in the case is still underway,” PPCB Chairperson Adarsh Pal Vig told The Tribune.

He said the committee had met thrice so far while reports and facts received from different departments were being analysed. “Certain chemical and other test reports are also still awaited,” Vig informed while adding that the probe panel would ascertain the facts (cause of deaths), review remedial steps taken and propose the remedial steps for future before finalising its report.

10-month-old lone survivor

A 10-month-old boy had lost his parents and grandmother in the major tragedy.

Since he was a minor and the lone survivor, the district administration has deposited Rs 50 lakh in the bank for making fixed deposit in his name.

“The FD will be made in the child’s name and once the legal guardianship is finalised, as per the civil law, it will vest in the guardian,” the DC disclosed.

NGT ordered compensation

“On consideration, we are of the view that intervention of this Tribunal is called for under Section 15 of the NGT Act for which it is necessary to ascertain the cause of the incident and remedial action taken and required, including measures to prevent such incidents in future and to compensate the victims by way of adequate compensation,” the NGT Principal Bench had observed in its order dated May 2.

Comparing the incident with similar tragedies that had caused deaths and injuries on account of violation of environmental norms by state and private entities in the recent past, the NGT had ordered compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of each deceased within a month.

