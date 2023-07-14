 Rs 2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Rs 2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT
giaspura tragedy

Rs 2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

10-month-old toddler gets Rs 50 lakh for losing parents, grandmother

Rs 2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

An NDRF official at Giaspura where the gas leak incident had occurred in April. FILE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, July 13

Complying with the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the district administration has disbursed a sum of Rs 2.24 crore to the next of kin of all 11 victims and four injured in the Giaspura gas leak tragedy case.

The sudden release of high concentration of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas from a roadside manhole in Giaspura here on April 30, had claimed 11 lives, including five of a family, and had left four injured.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik has submitted a report to this effect before the NGT Principal Bench, headed by Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, and comprising executive member Dr A Senthil Vel, during the course of resumed hearing in the case on Thursday.

Confirming the development, the DC told The Tribune that the next of kin of eight deceased had been paid Rs 20 lakh each while a sum of Rs 50 lakh has been deposited in the bank to be paid to a minor boy, who had lost his mother, father and grandmother. Besides, Rs 10 lakh has been paid to a son of this minor boy’s grandmother, who had two legal heirs.

She said a sum of Rs 1 lakh each had been paid to all four injured persons.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Gautam Jain disclosed that Rs 18 lakh each to the next of kin of each deceased had been paid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund while Rs 2 lakh each has been paid from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. He divulged that the CM Relief Fund and PM Relief Fund had contributed Rs 50,000 each, paid to the four injured persons.

Taking up the matter, the NGT Principal Bench took on record the reply filed by the DC during the course of hearing while ordering to forward the copy of the same to others.

The NGT has posted the matter to October 13 for further consideration.

Taking a suo motu notice of the incident, the NGT Principal Bench, headed by chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel and comprising judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and executive member Dr A Senthil Vel, had on May 2 ordered to constitute an eight-member fact-finding joint committee, headed by Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chairman Adarsh Pal Vig, to inquire and submit its report to the Tribunal on or before June 30.

The fact-finding committee constituted by the NGT to conduct a final probe into the matter has sought more time to submit its report.

“We have sought two months more to submit the report since the investigation in the case is still underway,” PPCB Chairperson Adarsh Pal Vig told The Tribune.

He said the committee had met thrice so far while reports and facts received from different departments were being analysed. “Certain chemical and other test reports are also still awaited,” Vig informed while adding that the probe panel would ascertain the facts (cause of deaths), review remedial steps taken and propose the remedial steps for future before finalising its report.

10-month-old lone survivor

A 10-month-old boy had lost his parents and grandmother in the major tragedy.

Since he was a minor and the lone survivor, the district administration has deposited Rs 50 lakh in the bank for making fixed deposit in his name.

“The FD will be made in the child’s name and once the legal guardianship is finalised, as per the civil law, it will vest in the guardian,” the DC disclosed.

NGT ordered compensation

“On consideration, we are of the view that intervention of this Tribunal is called for under Section 15 of the NGT Act for which it is necessary to ascertain the cause of the incident and remedial action taken and required, including measures to prevent such incidents in future and to compensate the victims by way of adequate compensation,” the NGT Principal Bench had observed in its order dated May 2.

Comparing the incident with similar tragedies that had caused deaths and injuries on account of violation of environmental norms by state and private entities in the recent past, the NGT had ordered compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of each deceased within a month.

Probe panel sought more time

The fact-finding committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal to conduct a final probe into the matter has sought more time to submit its report.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

A view of ruins in Manali after devastation by rains; this drone video will leave you heartbroken

2
Delhi

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

3
Entertainment

When Preity Zinta was blamed for Suchitra's divorce with Shekhar Kapur

4
Punjab

2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab's Sangrur lead to chaos

5
Nation

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

6
Punjab

Punjab schools to remain closed till July 16 in view of floods in state

7
Punjab

As Punjab faces flood situation, CM Bhagwant Mann says will not beg for financial assistance from Centre

8
Himachal

Undeterred by enormous hardships after rain-battering, Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists

9
Himachal

60 tourists evacuated from Lahaul and Spiti; horticulture minister Jagat Negi oversees rescue operation

10
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway opened for heavy vehicles

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

PM Modi receives highest honour; UPI enters France, to start from Eiffel Tower

Modi 1st India PM to receive France’s Grand Cross of the Legion honour

UPI enters France, to start from Eiffel Tower

Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected

Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected

Flows 3m above danger level; 3 water plants shut, supply dow...

Tourists evacuated from Chandratal

Tourists evacuated from Chandratal

PRTC bus driver’s body found

MoD clears proposal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine jets, 3 Scorpene subs

MoD clears proposal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine jets, 3 Scorpene subs

PM Modi in France, deals to figure during talks with Macron

Chandrayaan-3 set to take leap towards moon today

Chandrayaan-3 set to take leap towards moon today


Cities

View All

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Holidays in schools extended till July 16

Kidnapped girl found murdered

Pathetic parks: Floor tiles in Labour Colony park no solution for waterlogging

Lineman suspended for demanding bribe

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

3rd day in row, P’kula-UT commute a huge hassle

Explore PPP model to cut cost of Metro project: RITES to Chandigarh

No power supply for 5 days, Ambala residents lock dept office; 12 booked

Pay Rs 30K per acre to flood-hit farmers, demands Patiala MP

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Supreme Court to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas today

Delhi Metro's fourth expansion on anvil

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Government to compensate for damage: AAP leader

Volunteers encounter fresh obstacle in relief work

Vajra Sappers come to rescue

No loss of life due to floods in Kapurthala: DC

Four held, 12 stolen vehicles recovered

Four held, 12 stolen vehicles recovered

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested

Cop booked for taking bribe

Three nabbed on gambling charge

No relief in flood-hit areas near Buddha Dariya, Ganda Nullah

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

Water enters houses, Mandi Gobindgarh MC draws locals’ ire

Patiala: Helpline for snake bite cases

9 tubewells functional in Urban Estate, Patiala

PSTCL official assumes charge