  Ludhiana
2,297 mid-day meal workers roped in to prepare meals for polling staff

Mid-day meal workers will prepare food for polling staff for two days. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 27

The last phase of Lok Sabha elections is going to be held in the state on June 1, in which thousands of staff will perform their duties at polling booths across the district. And to prepare and serve meals to them over two days, 2,297 mid-day meal workers have been roped in.

Anmol Dhaliwal, ADC (D), here said for two days, the polling staff will be provided with refreshments and food including breakfast, lunch and dinner. “A day prior to the polling, the staff will reach at their respective booths. Their tea, dinner and refreshments will be prepared by mid-day meal workers all over the district. Meals for the polling staff will be prepared at 1,275 locations across the district,” said Dhaliwal.

The Election Commission will provide Rs 150 per person per day as refreshment allowances. About 25,000 polling staff is put on duty and for two days and meals will be prepared for approximately 50,000 persons. The money will be given to the AROs for distribution.

Reeta Rani, a mid-day meal worker in Mangat Block, said they have been asked to provide services and prepare meals. “We are told that we will be provided around Rs 150 in wages per day,” said Rani.

