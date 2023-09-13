Rs 2.48 crore recovered from ticketless travellers in Aug

Kuldeep Bhatia

Ludhiana, September 12

In the course of relentless drive against the menace of ticketless travelling, which caused a big drain on the revenue of the Indian Railways, ticket checking staff in the Firozepur Division caught as many as 28,358 persons travelling without proper and valid tickets on moving trains and at railway stations during August this year.

Due fare and penalty of Rs 2.48 crore was recovered from the unauthorised travellers, which was 24 per cent more than the corresponding period last year. The ticket checking staff, which had the assigned duty of sanitary conditions of the railway stations and railway complexes, also booked 734 persons under provisions of the Anti-littering Act and effected a recovery of Rs 1.25 lakh as fine.

Divisional Rail Manager Sanjay Sahu said the ticket checking drive would continue in the entire division on a regular basis and its objective was to deter passengers from travelling without valid tickets.