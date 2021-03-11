2.5% households left with landline, 97% use mobile: Survey

Photo for representation. File photo

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 11

Only 2.5 per cent of the total households have been left with a landline telephone connection while almost 97 per cent possess mobile phones in the district, a national survey has revealed.

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), conducted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai, has also indicated that almost seven per cent families still use animal-drawn cart as means of transport in the district.

Of the total 2.5 per cent landline telephone connections, 3.9 per cent were operational in the urban areas while 1.5 per cent were left in the rural areas.

Similarly, 97.5 per cent urban households have mobile telephones while 96.1 per cent families in the rural areas also possess mobile telephone connections.

In another depleting trending, only 2.5 per cent of the households, including 2.2 per cent in urban and 2.6 per cent in rural areas, were left with the black and white television while 5.2 per cent families, comprising 5.8 per cent in cities and 4.8 per cent in villages, still use radio or transistor for entertainment and news.

However, 89.9 per cent families, including 91.7 per cent in urban and 88.7 per cent in rural areas, have colour television sets.

The current survey, fifth in the NFHS series, which provides information on population, health and nutrition for India and each state and Union Territory, with district-level estimates for many important indicators, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that 71.6 per cent households, including 70.7 per cent in urban and 72.1 per cent in rural areas, still use sewing machines in their homes.

On the technology front, only 17.7 per cent families, including 27.7 per cent in cities and 11.1 per cent in villages, have computers while 77.1 per cent, which included 82.5 per cent in urban and 73.6 per cent in rural areas, were equipped with internet connections.

When it comes to means of transport, 67.8 per cent households, including 60.6 per cent in cities and 72.4 per cent in villages, confessed to using bicycles, 75.6 per cent, comprising 74 per cent in urban and 76.6 per cent in rural areas, use motorcycles or scooters, 21.9 per cent, including 27 per cent in cities and 18.6 per cent in villages, possess cars, 6.7 per cent, comprising 1.4 per cent in urban and 10.2 per cent in rural areas, still use animal-drawn cart as means of transport while 9.3 per cent families, including 10.7 per cent residing in cities and 8.5 per cent living in villages, have no means of transport at all.

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatw...

Taiwan issue: India calls for de-escalation of tensions

Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy

MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...

No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish

No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish

'It is my wish that all come together'

Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...

Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law

Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law

The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...

Finally, Amritsar MC cracks down on Heritage Street encroachers

Finally, Amritsar MC cracks down on Heritage Street encroachers

Amritsar: Police suspect personal enmity behind 83-year-old's murder

Gurdaspur administrators race against time to repair roads before 'Babe da Viah'

Sukhwant Kaur still treasures memories of her village in Pak

Amritsar youth sets record with 185 one-handed claps in 30 seconds

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Now, lab on wheels in Chandigarh to test food items for adulteration

Now, lab on wheels in Chandigarh to test food items for adulteration

Chandigarh: Tricolour put up at Sec 15 house of SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu

Chandigarh MC to auction 60 Car Bazaar sites

Covid: 68-yr-old dies in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Mercury drops by 6 °C, cloudy weather ahead

Delhi Police recovers 2,000 live cartridges ahead of I-Day

Delhi Police recover over 2,200 live cartridges ahead of I-Day; 6 held, terror angle not ruled out

Woman moves Delhi High Court to stop her close friend to travel abroad for Euthanasia

Yamuna water level crosses danger mark in Delhi

'Not part of any alliance': AAP on Nitish Kumar being projected as PM candidate for 2024 LS polls

21-yr-old kills mother suspecting affair in Gurugram; hides body under cot

Tension outside mall over screening of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Tension outside mall over screening of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Day 4: Cane growers' dharna continues

Three arrested with 40-kg poppy husk brought from Rajasthan

3 held with Rs 7.5L in bank robbery case

Honour last year's nominees at I-Day event: Social workers

PPCB officials told to check release of effluents into Sutlej

PPCB officials told to check release of effluents into Sutlej

Deworming tablets distributed among children in Ahmedgarh

Security upped at Sahnewal ahead of I-Day celebrations

Cops celebrate Raksha Bandhan with students

Learning financial lessons during lockdown

16 private colleges barred by Punjabi University from offering MA, MEd courses

16 private colleges barred by Punjabi University from offering MA, MEd courses

Patiala: Cricket star Harmanpreet back home, gets a rousing welcome

Diarrhoea: Patiala MC begins water quality check

Patiala: Control room set up to tackle disease outbreak

Patiala: 240th edition of drama fest held