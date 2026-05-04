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Home / Ludhiana / Rs 2.53-crore road projects launched

Rs 2.53-crore road projects launched

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:59 AM May 04, 2026 IST
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Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora on Sunday launched projects worth Rs 2.53 crore to upgrade road infrastructure in BRS Nagar, Prem Nagar, Haqiqat Nagar and New Patel Nagar.

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As part of the projects, roads and streets will be constructed in Block C of BRS Nagar at a cost of around Rs 90.55 lakh. Of the total, Rs 1.62 crore will be spent on reconstructing roads and installing interlocking tiles in Prem Nagar, Haqiqat Nagar and New Patel Nagar.

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Arora said they are working to develop quality road infrastructure across the state. Around 2,120-km urban roads are being constructed across the state at a cost of around Rs 1,300 crore, the minister said, adding the projects will be completed by the end of May.

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