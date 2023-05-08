2,677 take NEET-UG in district

Ludhiana, May 7
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), NEET-UG 2023, was held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today. A total of 2,737 aspirants had registered for the exam that was held at four centres in the district. Of the 2,737 applicants, 2,677 appeared for the exam. Sixty of them were absent.
At Nankana Sahib Public School, 947 candidates appeared, 776 candidates appeared at Atam Devika Niketan School, 415 candidates appeared at Darshan Academy and 539 appeared at BCM Arya Model School.
The exam was held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. Students started arriving early as the entry timings were from 11 am to 1 pm.
Students who appeared for the exam found chemistry challenging and said the exam was moderately designed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another 'mysterious' blast on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
On Saturday night, a mysterious blast had left six persons, ...
Kerala houseboat tragedy : Death count rises to 21, rescue operation under way
The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, ...
New chief secretary appointed in violence-hit Manipur
Vineet Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre,...
In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti receives fresh snow
It’s a treat for tourists, but farmers are worried over the ...
Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal
His remarks come after a Delhi court grants bail to two accu...