2,677 take NEET-UG in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 7

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), NEET-UG 2023, was held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today. A total of 2,737 aspirants had registered for the exam that was held at four centres in the district. Of the 2,737 applicants, 2,677 appeared for the exam. Sixty of them were absent.

At Nankana Sahib Public School, 947 candidates appeared, 776 candidates appeared at Atam Devika Niketan School, 415 candidates appeared at Darshan Academy and 539 appeared at BCM Arya Model School.

The exam was held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. Students started arriving early as the entry timings were from 11 am to 1 pm.

Students who appeared for the exam found chemistry challenging and said the exam was moderately designed.