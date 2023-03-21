2.7 kg of opium seized, 2 nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 20

The police arrested two persons and seized 2.7 kg of opium from them. The suspects have been identified as Anil Kumar and Roshan Kumar, both natives of Jharkhand.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh said the suspects had a bag containing opium and they were arrested near GLADA Estate on Threeke Road here. A case under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the duo at the Sadar police station.