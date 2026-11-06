‘2.90-cr excess payment in elevated road project’: Ex-official seeks probe

Serious allegations of financial irregularities, incomplete construction and safety lapses have surfaced in the Rs 756.27-crore elevated road project on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana. A former employee of Feedback Infra Private Limited, a competent authority to manage elevated roads under the NHAI, has alleged that the contractor was paid Rs 2.90 crore in excess for reinforced earth (RE) retaining walls, which were allegedly not constructed as per contractual specifications.

In a detailed complaint addressed to the Regional Officer, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Chandigarh, Sanjay Kumar, former senior quantity surveyor with Feedback Infra, has alleged major discrepancies in the construction of retaining walls near the ISBT and railway station sides. He has also questioned the absence of crash barriers along the central median, the safety of barriers installed along carriageway edges and the issuance of a completion certificate despite alleged deficiencies.

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The complaint states that the contract agreement provided for 1,040 metres of RE retaining walls, including 508 metres (254 metres on each side) towards the ISBT and 532 metres (266 metres on each side) towards the railway station. However, the complainant has claimed that only 80 metres of walls were constructed on the ISBT side and 280 metres on the railway station side, taking the total length to 360 metres.

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He has alleged that Rs 4.40 crore was allocated and paid for the retaining walls while the actual cost of the work executed should have been around Rs 1.50 crore. On this basis, he has claimed an excess payment of Rs 2.90 crore and sought an investigation into the actual quantities executed and payments released.

Fresh concerns have also been raised over the condition of the retaining walls. According to the complainant, several RE panels are out of alignment and cracks have appeared at multiple locations. These defects have reportedly been noticed soon after the issuance of the completion certificate.

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One such location is the ramp opposite Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), where cracks and misalignment of panels have allegedly been observed. The complainant has questioned how such defects could emerge shortly after the project received its completion certificate.

The complaint also raised questions about the safety assessment. Punjab Engineering College had conducted a structural audit and issued a formal certificate. However, the complainant claims that the cracks developed after the safety audit, raising questions over the present condition of the structure and the need for a fresh assessment.

Another major concern relates to crash barriers. The agreement reportedly provided for barriers along the entire 13-km stretch of the central median, but these have allegedly not been installed. The complainant has also questioned the structural safety of barriers along the edges of the carriageway.

He has demanded a fresh structural audit by a reputed engineer empanelled with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), followed by a safety certificate. He has warned that any structural failure could endanger commuters using the elevated road as well as people travelling underneath it.

As per guidelines, All retaining walls built: NHAI project director

Priyanka Meena, Project Director, NHAI, Ludhiana, said: “All safety audits and assessments have been conducted by the company before the completion certificate was issued. As per the Indian Roads Congress guidelines, all retaining walls have been constructed.”