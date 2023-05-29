2,960 candidates appear for UPSC preliminary exam in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 28

The preliminary exam of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was held at 17 centres of Ludhiana district for which over 5,000 candidates got themselves registered in the district. In the morning shift, 1,484 male candidates and 1,476 female candidates appeared for the test while 2,333 remained absent while in the evening shift, 1,466 were male while 1,459 were female candidates who took the test and 2,400 candidates were absent.

The exam was conducted in two shifts — from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. For the smooth conduct of the exam, about 200 officials were deployed. It was held under tight security with the police keeping an eye outside each centre.

Of the total 17 centres, four are at the SCD Government College for Boys and two each at the Khalsa College for Women and Government College for Girls. Of the two centres at the GCG, one was for candidates with disablities.

Besides, there is one centre each at the SDP College for Women, Arya College for Boys, Ramgarhia Girls College, Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Malwa Central College for Education for Women, Kundan Vidya Mandir School, Model Town, Police DAV School, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, and Guru Nanak Public School.

According to sources, over 25 Duty Magistrates have been deployed to check arrangements at all centres. Former ADC Amit Panchal was the observer and 17 superintendent rank inspectors were deputed to ensure that the exam was conducted in a smooth manner.

A police official on duty said jammers were installed at all centres on Saturday and five police officials were deployed at each centre for frisking.

Madhu, kin of a candidate outside a college, said since the exam was considered to be toughest, the candidates looked nervous. To give moral support to them, many parents and well-wishers accompanied them. It was mandatory for candidates to carry admit cards issued by the UPSC along with valid photo identity cards.

Meanwhile, many candidates found the exam difficult. However, they said it was a nice experience to appear for the prestigious exam and gain experience.

Aspirants take CUET

Meanwhile, candidates also appeared for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam that was held here in three shifts. The exam was held at Guru Nanak Computer Centre, New Janta Nagar, in three shifts. In shift I, 40 candidates registered themselves while 21 appeared for the test and 19 remained absent.

In Shift II, 38 candidates were registered of which 23 appeared and 15 were absent and in Shift III, 40 candidates got themselves registered and 27 appeared for the test and 13 remained absent. The CUET exam started on May 23 and different slots were given to the candidates as per their choice of subjects to get admission in colleges under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

A candidate who appeared for the sixth and the last time said the pattern of the exam was completely changed. He said: “Options given have been changed as the elimination method was not given”.

A few candidates complained that Covid-19 guidelines were not followed at the centre and there no water.