 2,960 candidates appear for UPSC preliminary exam in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

2,960 candidates appear for UPSC preliminary exam in Ludhiana

2,960 candidates appear for UPSC preliminary exam in Ludhiana

Aspirants outside an exam centre at a college in Ludhiana on Sunday. PHOTO: ASHWANI DHIMAN



Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 28

The preliminary exam of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was held at 17 centres of Ludhiana district for which over 5,000 candidates got themselves registered in the district. In the morning shift, 1,484 male candidates and 1,476 female candidates appeared for the test while 2,333 remained absent while in the evening shift, 1,466 were male while 1,459 were female candidates who took the test and 2,400 candidates were absent.

The exam was conducted in two shifts — from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. For the smooth conduct of the exam, about 200 officials were deployed. It was held under tight security with the police keeping an eye outside each centre.

Of the total 17 centres, four are at the SCD Government College for Boys and two each at the Khalsa College for Women and Government College for Girls. Of the two centres at the GCG, one was for candidates with disablities.

Besides, there is one centre each at the SDP College for Women, Arya College for Boys, Ramgarhia Girls College, Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Malwa Central College for Education for Women, Kundan Vidya Mandir School, Model Town, Police DAV School, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, and Guru Nanak Public School.

According to sources, over 25 Duty Magistrates have been deployed to check arrangements at all centres. Former ADC Amit Panchal was the observer and 17 superintendent rank inspectors were deputed to ensure that the exam was conducted in a smooth manner.

A police official on duty said jammers were installed at all centres on Saturday and five police officials were deployed at each centre for frisking.

Madhu, kin of a candidate outside a college, said since the exam was considered to be toughest, the candidates looked nervous. To give moral support to them, many parents and well-wishers accompanied them. It was mandatory for candidates to carry admit cards issued by the UPSC along with valid photo identity cards.

Meanwhile, many candidates found the exam difficult. However, they said it was a nice experience to appear for the prestigious exam and gain experience.

Aspirants take CUET

Meanwhile, candidates also appeared for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam that was held here in three shifts. The exam was held at Guru Nanak Computer Centre, New Janta Nagar, in three shifts. In shift I, 40 candidates registered themselves while 21 appeared for the test and 19 remained absent.

In Shift II, 38 candidates were registered of which 23 appeared and 15 were absent and in Shift III, 40 candidates got themselves registered and 27 appeared for the test and 13 remained absent. The CUET exam started on May 23 and different slots were given to the candidates as per their choice of subjects to get admission in colleges under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

A candidate who appeared for the sixth and the last time said the pattern of the exam was completely changed. He said: “Options given have been changed as the elimination method was not given”.

A few candidates complained that Covid-19 guidelines were not followed at the centre and there no water.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

2
Punjab

Mild tremors in parts of Punjab, Haryana as 5.2 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

3
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

4
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s first barsi: ‘Paath’ held at the murder spot in Jawaharke village, mother Charan Kaur participates

6
Nation

'Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people': Rahul on police detaining wrestlers

7
Delhi

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

8
Nation

RJD equates new Parliament building design with 'coffin', draws BJP's ire

9
Punjab

Meet Gurbachan Singh: Cop by the day, anti-drug crusader by the evening

10
Nation

Wrestlers' protest: FIR against organisers, others on charges of rioting, obstructing public servant

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott

Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott

Grand ceremony begins in morning with havan, multi-faith pra...

33 'terrorists' killed in encounters since May 3, counter-insurgency op on: Manipur CM

33 'terrorists' killed in encounters since May 3, counter-insurgency op on: Manipur CM

Erdogan to continue ruling Turkey for a third decade

Erdogan to continue ruling Turkey for a third decade

7 students die in road accident in Guwahati

7 students die in road accident in Guwahati

The incident takes place in Jalukbari area

Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared

Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared

Delhi cops file FIR | Arrogant king crushing people’s voice:...


Cities

View All

~5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Rs 5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Kiosks near Golden Temple ransacked; traders miffed

Swindler dupes shopkeeper in name of MLA

Randhawa takes charge as PSPCL border zone Engineer-in-Chief

Harike gharials in Pakistan? World Wildlife Fund-India looking at evidence

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Three days left, 50% yet to pay property tax

Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

Delhi High Court sentences 2 PWD officials to jail for contempt

Arvind Kejriwal meets ex-minister Satyendar Jain in hospital

Girl student alleges rape by tutor; cops launch manhunt

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Imperative for Punjab to save its rivers: Speaker

Will revise doctors’ pay scale: Health Minister

Son of security guard gets paid internship in Amazon

Kapurthala surpasses wheat purchase target by 20%

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Three arrested with 1.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 8 crore in Ludhiana

5 mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Man, kin booked for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Three miscreants attack biker, take away vehicle

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Seven arrested for immoral trafficking

Class VIII district topper honoured