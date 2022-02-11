2,979 polling booths set up for elections: Ludhiana DC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 10

The District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ludhiana, Varinder Kumar Sharma, today visited Dr Sukhdev Singh Bhawan at Punjab Agricultural University and inspected the work related to the preparation EVM-VVPAT. Jagdeep Sehgal, SDM Ludhiana (West)-cum-Returning Officer for the Dakha constituency was also present on the occasion.

Sharma said, “In all, 175 candidates are left in fray in Ludhiana district.”

He said 2,979 polling booths had been set up for Assembly elections in Ludhiana district on February 20. For the poll day, 20 per cent additional EVMs and 30 per cent additional VVPATs had been kept for the poll day, Sharma added.

One control unit, one ballot unit and one VVPAT of each EVM would be installed in all polling booths of the 11 constituencies, said Sharma. As the number of candidates in three constituencies, including Sahnewal, Ludhiana (South) and Payal, was more than 15, two ballot units, one control unit and one VVPAT would be used at each polling booth in these segments, Sharma added. —