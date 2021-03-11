2 abandoned vehicles keep cops on toes

Ludhiana, August 12

The Ludhiana Commissionerate remained on tenterhooks after two vehicles - an SUV and a four-wheeler - were found abandoned on a road near the Jalandhar bypass here today.

After getting information, the Salem Tabri police initially planned to shift the vehicles to the police station. Later, senior police officials suspected that the vehicles might have been parked by some anti-social elements and these might contain a bomb-like object.

Joint Commissioner of Police (City) Narinder Bhargav, ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran, ACP Maninder Bedi, along with a bomb squad team, reached the spot. They cordoned off the area till the time entire verification was not done. The bomb squad team thoroughly checked both vehicles. The police heaved a sigh of relief after the bomb squad team confirmed that there was not any bomb-like object or ammunition inside the vehicles. ADCP Rupinder Sran said later owners of both vehicles reached the spot.