2 agents booked for Rs 30 lakh fraud

Ludhiana, January 10
The city police yesterday registered a fraud case against two travel agents for allegedly duping three persons of Rs 30 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad.
The suspects have been identified as Raj Kumar and Prince Kumar, residents of Daba.
Complainant Davinder Singh of Ishar Nagar told the police that the travel agents had promised to send his son, brother and the latter’s wife to Canada on work permit and in lieu, they took Rs 30 lakh from them. But neither they sent them to Canada nor returned the money, he said.
ASI Mewa Singh said the police had registered a case of fraud against them and further investigation was underway.
