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Home / Ludhiana / 2 animals rescued as fire breaks out at City Centre dumping site in Ludhiana

2 animals rescued as fire breaks out at City Centre dumping site in Ludhiana

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:11 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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A fire breaks out at the City Centre dumping site in SBS Nagar.
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A fire at the City Centre dumping site opposite Prem Vihar flats in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar in Ludhiana on Sunday morning again exposed fire hazards posed by accumulated waste on the premises. Two animals, a buffalo and a bull, were trapped in the affected spot but were rescued by residents before they could suffer injuries.

The fire broke out between 9 am and 9.30 am near F Block of the locality. The residents alerted the Fire Department, following which a fire tender reached the scene and brought the blaze under control.

Deep Kumar, a resident of G Block, showed courage by entering the fire-affected area and bringing both animals to safety. Yogesh Sharma also helped in the rescue operation. Senior citizen and social activist Arvind Sharma coordinated with the residents and contacted fire officials after noticing the flames.

The incident has triggered fresh concern among residents, who said the site had witnessed another fire on Diwali but no effective steps had been taken to prevent any recurrence.

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Arvind Sharma pointed out that safety sheets installed around the City Centre were damaged and torn at several places, leaving the site exposed. He said heaps of dry waste and other inflammable material lying on the premises could easily catch fire and put nearby residential areas at risk.

Deep Kumar has urged the Chairman of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, the Municipal Corporation Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner to inspect the site and order an inquiry into the repeated incidents. He also demanded immediate repair of the damaged safety sheets, removal of accumulated waste and proper fire-safety arrangements.

Arvind Sharma said the timely rescue of the animals had prevented a possible tragedy. He urged the authorities not to wait for loss of lives before taking action.

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