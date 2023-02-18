2 arrested with 63 cases of illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 17

The crime wing of the Ludhiana police today arrested two persons and seized 63 cases of illicit liquor from them.

The suspects have been identified as Harjit Singh, alias Jeeta, a resident of Partap Nagar, and Arun Kumar of Kharar. Arun is the brother-in-law of Harjit.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu, ADCP Rupinder Sran and ACP Gurpreet Singh addressed a press conference regarding the matter on Friday.

Sidhu said acting on a tip-off, Inspector Beant Juneja in-charge, crime wing, along with his team, laid a naka near the Military Camp, Dholewal, where a Maruti Ertiga car (bearing registration no. PB10FV 2530), was stopped by a police party for checking. During the checking, 63 cases of illicit liquor were seized.

During preliminary questioning, the suspects admitted that they had been bringing a consignment of illicit liquor from other states and were supplying the same to their clients in Ludhiana, the CP said, adding that now, the police would seek remand of the suspects so that in further interrogation, entire liquor smuggling supply network could be busted.