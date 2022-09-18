2 arrested with opium, heroin in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 17

The anti-narcotics cell of the Ludhiana police today arrested two persons and seized 1.5 kg of opium and 30 gm of heroin from their possession in separate incidents.

DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar said in the first incident, acting on a tip-off, the police team conducted a raid at Sherpur Kalan and arrested the suspect, identified as Sunil Kumar, with 1.5 kg of opium.

Brar said Sunil was into the drug smuggling trade for some time and he used to bring consignments of opium from smugglers staying in other states. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

In the other case, the police nabbed Shahbir Singh, alias Micky, of Shimlapuri and seized 30 gm of heroin. The DCP said police officials were present on the Daba road where on suspicion the man was rounded up and during frisking, heroin was seized from him. A case has been registered.