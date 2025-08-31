2 assault bizman over garbage dumping, held

In a dramatic incident at Focal Point Phase 4, Ludhiana, a factory owner was attacked and air-fired upon after he objected to men dumping garbage in front of his premises.

Advertisement

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, Sameer Ralhan, the Moti Nagar police yesterday registered a case against Sukhwinder Singh and Parminder Singh, both residents of Gurbachan Nagar, Lohara.

According to the complaint, on August 29, Sameer was standing outside his factory when a truck stopped nearby and the occupants threw rubbish at his gate. When he confronted them, the accused became enraged and a scuffle broke out. The men then pulled out a pistol, hurled abusive language and fired shots into the air to intimidate him.

Advertisement

Investigating officer ASI Ajmer Singh stated that police acted swiftly after receiving information about the incident. Both accused were arrested soon after. During the operation, police seized a Webley & Scott pistol, an empty magazine, ten live 9.65 mm cartridges, several empty cartridges, and the truck used in the crime.