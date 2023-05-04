2 booked for abetting man’s suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

A day after a 36-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan on Old Police Chowki Road in Ludhiana, the police have filed a case of abetment to suicide against two persons. The victim has been identified as Naseeb Singh.

Didar Singh, the deceased’s father, filed a complaint and an FIR was registered based on his statement.

He claimed that his son, who lived as a tenant in a house on Old Police Chowki Road, was found hanging in his room on May 1.

A suicide note mentioning the names of the people responsible for his death was allegedly found at the scene.

He alleged that his son had lent money to his friends, who refused to repay him despite his repeated requests. The suspects, Ramandeep Singh and Raunak Singh, have yet to be apprehended.