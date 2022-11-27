2 booked for firing from moving car

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 26

The Sadar police yesterday registered a case against a Ferozepur-based man and his friend for firing shots from a moving Pajero, an SUV.

The suspects have been identified as Sandeep Kumar of Ferozepur and Harpreet Singh, whose place of residence is not known as of yet. A case under various sections of the IPC and under the Arms Act has been registered against the suspects.

ASI Satwinder Singh said on the night of November 21, he was patrolling near Ishar Nagar bridge when he saw a Pajero (PB08CG0033) heading towards Doraha. A man, Sandeep, was seen firing shots in the air from his licenced weapon, taking his hand out of the moving SUV’s window while Harpreet, the other occupant of the SUV, was also encouraging Sandeep to fire shots in the air. By resorting to firing, the suspect had created panic in the area and committed a serious crime.

The ASI said after conducting preliminary investigations, Sandeep was arrested and raids were being conducted to nab Harpreet.

The police also recovered a .32 bore pistol along with live cartridges from the suspect. The weapon recovered is a licenced gun of Sandeep.

Sources said the police had also collected CCTV footage from cameras as evidence and the statements of some people from the area have also been recorded in this regard.

According to sources, the police would conduct a probe to find out under what circumstances the weapon was issued to Sandeep.