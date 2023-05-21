2 booked for issuing fake Portugal visa

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 20

The Police Division 5 yesterday registered a case against two travel agents who had issued a fake visa of Portugal to a city resident.

The suspects have been identified as Baljinder Singh Matharu of Rajguru Nagar, and Sanjay Sharma of Gurdev Enclave, Jalandhar.

Gurpreet Sing of Kot Mangal Singh said he wanted to settle in Portugal and after he came in contact with the agents, the latter assured to arrange a visa of Portugal. After negotiation, the deal was struck at Rs 13 lakh and the money was given in advance to the duo.

In October, 2022, the suspects handed him a visa of Portugal. However, when he enquired about the authenticity of the same, he was shocked to know that it was fake. Later, he asked them about the matter but they did not give any satisfactory reply. They also refused to return Rs 13 lakh taken in advance from him.

ASI Harbhajan Singh said after registering a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy, further probe was launched in the matter.