2 booked for murdering man

Ludhiana, September 15
A man who was attacked brutally at Sidhwan Bet
on Monday succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening.
The Sidhwan Bet police have registered a case of murder against two persons, Ramesh Kumar and Veer, yesterday.
Raids on to nab suspects: cop
Investigating officer inspector Sunil Kumar said after registering a murder case on Wednesday, raids were being conducted to nab the suspects.
The deceased’s wife, Rekha, who is also the complainant in the case, said she was staying in shanties at Sidhwan Bet. Her father Lal Singh and brother-in-law Ganesh were also staying there.
She alleged that on September 12 when her neighbour Ramesh, a drunkard, was thrashing his wife, her father Lal Singh intervened but Ramesh and his brother Veer attacked him with an iron rod. Later when her husband Gulshan Sada tried to persuade them, the suspects allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon.
“My husband and father had suffered fatal injuries, they were taken to a local hospital for treatment but since their condition was serious, they were referred to the Civil Hospital where my husband succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday,” she said.
Investigating officer inspector Sunil Kumar said after registering a murder case yesterday, raids were being conducted to nab the suspects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case
The searches are being conducted on premises linked to liquo...
UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
70 million pushed closer to starvation by the war in Ukraine
Sunil Jakhar to be part of BJP committee formed to probe West Bengal violence
The committee is headed by Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal