2 booked for murdering man

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 15

A man who was attacked brutally at Sidhwan Bet

on Monday succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening.

The Sidhwan Bet police have registered a case of murder against two persons, Ramesh Kumar and Veer, yesterday.

The deceased’s wife, Rekha, who is also the complainant in the case, said she was staying in shanties at Sidhwan Bet. Her father Lal Singh and brother-in-law Ganesh were also staying there.

She alleged that on September 12 when her neighbour Ramesh, a drunkard, was thrashing his wife, her father Lal Singh intervened but Ramesh and his brother Veer attacked him with an iron rod. Later when her husband Gulshan Sada tried to persuade them, the suspects allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon.

“My husband and father had suffered fatal injuries, they were taken to a local hospital for treatment but since their condition was serious, they were referred to the Civil Hospital where my husband succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday,” she said.

Investigating officer inspector Sunil Kumar said after registering a murder case yesterday, raids were being conducted to nab the suspects.